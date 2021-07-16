Teenage girl shot on porch on near east side; IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a teenage girl was shot overnight while sitting on a porch on the near east side.

Police responded to the 10 block of Jefferson Avenue right off East Washington Street just before 1 a.m. That’s where they found a 15-year-old girl in critical condition.

Despite her state, police said she was able to communicate and told them two males walked up to the porch and shot her. There were two other males on the porch with her at the time, but they fled before police arrived.

Investigators have not released any other immediate details.