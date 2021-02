INDIANAPOLIS — Rose Craig and her husband won’t let their three young children get on and off the bus alone. The neighborhood is too dangerous.

In this extended interview clip, Craig speaks with FOX59’s Courtney Crown about protecting her kids from the drugs and violence in her apartment complex on Indy’s far east side.

She discusses the link between poverty and crime, why many people have no choice but to stay in unsafe neighborhoods, and what the neighborhood needs for crime rates to decline.