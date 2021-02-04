VIDEO: What Indy’s high-crime neighborhoods need to thrive, not survive

INDIANAPOLIS — Antonio Patton says the city’s crime-heavy neighborhoods lack resources and opportunities for residents to better their lives.

Patton, who has lived on the far east side of Indy for about 15 years, has a long list of what these neighborhoods need to see quality of life improve and crime rates decline — livable wages, access to food, better education, safe areas for kids to play, well-maintained properties and more.

In this extended interview clip, Patton talks with FOX59’s Courtney Crown about his hopes for the future of his neighborhood.