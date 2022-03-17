Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
72°
Indianapolis
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
FOX59 Investigates
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Remarkable Women
Crimetracker
Crime Mapping
FOX59 Digital Exclusives
NewsNation Now
National and World
IN Focus
Health
BestReviews
FOX59 Links
What’s Trending
Hoosier Lottery
Full Steam Ahead
PR Newswire Press Releases
Indy Now
Be Our Guest
Weather
Indianapolis Forecast
Indianapolis Weather Radar & Map
Watches & Warnings
School Closings and Delays
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Indy’s Best
Wish Someone a Happy Birthday
Pack the Pantries
Where Is Sherman?
On the Road
Life With Lindy Podcast
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Furry Friday
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Inspired Living
Sports
NCAA Tournament Basketball
Indiana Pacers
Indiana High School Basketball
Indianapolis Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Indy 500
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
FOX59 Newsletter
Send a News Tip
Closed Captioning
Work for us
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Regional News Partners
Contests
Search
Please enter a search term.
Walmart Distribution Center Fire
Walmart distribition center fire Knozone Action Day
Top Walmart Distribution Center Fire Headlines
Walmart distribution center fire: What we know
Did you experience debris from the Walmart fire?
Next steps in Walmart distribution center fire
Smoke from Plainfield fire seen on radar
Photos and video: Walmart Distribution Center fire
Don’t do this with distribution center fire debris
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
More Walmart Distribution Center Fire
Fires still burning at Walmart distribution center
Popular
Walmart distribution center fire: What we know
Family: Grandfather attacked infant in Greensburg
Fires still burning at Walmart distribution center
Next steps in Walmart distribution center fire
Photos and video: Walmart Distribution Center fire
Walmart distribition center fire Knozone Action Day
Authorities say DNA solves cold case with Ind. link
Don’t do this with distribution center fire debris
Online clothing sale leads to man’s murder
Feds: Indy man sold guns linked to multiple crimes