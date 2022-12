INDIANAPOLIS – Today’s rainfall record is over 100 years old, and it will remain for this date. Our snowfall record is 22 years old and will also remain for this date.

Record high temperature: 65 (1975)

Record low temperature: -4 (1962)

Record rainfall: 1.73” (1881)

Record snowfall: 5.7” (2000)

It was also on this date 22 years ago that an ice storm hit south-central Indiana. Up to half an inch of ice fell on top of snowfall which downed several power lines.