INDIANAPOLIS – No new records are expected today, so records that are over 100 years old will continue another year!

May 8 Almanac

Record high temperature: 90° (1896)

Record low temperature: 31° (1976)

Record rainfall: 2.34″ (1961)

Record snowfall: 0.3″ (1923)

On this date in 1923, snowfall began and continued into the next day, marking the latest snowfall on record.