INDIANAPOLIS – Just 6 years ago we were in the 70s, a much different feel from where we are today with highs in the 30s! With the cold air sticking around, lows tonight will be cold but not record-breaking.

Record high temperature: 75° (2016)

Record low temperature: 5° (1880)

Record rainfall: 4.30″ (1881)

Record snowfall: 2.0″ (1984)

5 years ago, an EF-0 touched down in Tippecanoe County, damaging a house and several trees. This tornado was on the ground for 0.5 miles with peak winds at 75 mph. Damaging wind gusts associated with this same storm system damaged buildings including a high school and a church.