CARMEL, Ind. — Crews with the Carmel Street Department will be out in full force – working 12-hour shifts to treat the city’s roads. However, there is a new face behind the wheel that may surprise you.

“It doesn’t even really faze me,” said 19-year-old Paighton Armes. “I feel like this is a job that is definitely male-dominated, but it shouldn’t continue to be that way.”

At just 19 years old, Paighton Armes is only the third woman to ever work full-time for the Carmel Street Department. The second – helped hire her.

“Yup – she’s the only female in the big salt truck tonight,” said Crystal Edmondson, operations manager for the Carmel Street Department.

Edmondson said she was a snow plow driver herself for nearly 5 years. Over the years, she said she moved up into her current management position and helped hire Armes.

“She started here as a part-timer and did a phenomenal job. A very hard worker. So when she applied to be a full-timer, it was kind of a no-brainer,” said Edmondson.

Armes will be one of more than 20 drivers salting the streets of Carmel during this latest winter weather event. It’s rotating 12-hour shifts behind the wheel of a big plow, but Armes said she would not have it any other way.

“Being in the workforce is kind of in my blood,” said Armes. “My great grandpa, my grandpa and my dad all have had their CDLs… My great grandpa and my grandpa owned a trucking company for many years, and so I grew up in that kind of environment.”

Armes said she attended college for two years – initially pursuing a career in children’s psychology. She said her passion quickly changed after finding a part-time job within Carmel’s street department.

“When the prospect of having a job where I might have to [get my CDL] came up, I was really excited to kind of give that a shot and see if I’d enjoy it,” said Armes. “And so far, I really enjoy it. So it’s been super nice.”

Armes said learning something new, being around her coworkers, and driving the snow plows are some of her favorite aspects about the job.

She hopes her story can influence more women to someday join the industry.

“I think it’s important to kind of break the stigma that a job like this is predominantly male, because it doesn’t have to be,” said Armes. “If you enjoy doing stuff like this, then you should just go ahead and do it because there’s no reason that you shouldn’t.”