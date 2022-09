INDIANAPOLIS – There is a wide range of records for this date! No new records will be set today but check out these records in today’s almanac!

Record high temperature: 100° (1953)

Record low temperature: 44° (1987)

Record rainfall: 7.20″ (2003)

On this date in 2003, 19 years ago, 7.20″ of rain fell in Indianapolis. This is the most 24-hour measured rainfall in Indianapolis in recorded history!