INDIANAPOLIS – March 14 is Pi Day, a day used to spread awareness and show support for women in STEM fields: sciences, technology, engineering, and math.

While women make up nearly half the workforce, less than 25% are STEM careers. According to the U.S. Census, between 1970 and 2019, women in STEM careers increased from 8% to 27%.

By the age of 11, young girls are already thinking about STEM careers but, according to a study from the Society of Women Engineers, fewer than 10% of college female freshmen indicate an intention to major in STEM fields.

Just in broadcast meteorology alone, 29% of women hold broadcast meteorologist positions and only 8% hold the title of chief.

Two women who work right here in Indianapolis shared their advice to young women so they too can achieve their goals.

Crystal Pettet, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says getting involved can help those interested in STEM fields.

“Get involved with STEM things there are so many opportunities you may have to look for them a little bit, but in school I mean there are things like Robotics Club now Crystal Pettet

Glory Adepetu, an engineer with AES Indiana, encourages girls and women of all ages to pursue careers in STEM.

Know that we want you. You may not hear it, but the reality is that we want more women. We want more women in STEM because women bring a unique perspective. Glory Adepetu

It is also “Wear purple for Pi day” to raise awareness and start a conversation about the need for women in science, technology, engineering, and math fields.