INDIANAPOLIS – You can expect a lot of sunshine with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the day, so our 20-year-old rain record still stands for this date.

Record high: 84° (1990)

Record low: 30° (1976)

Record rainfall: 1.56″ (2002)

Record snowfall: Trace (1932)

Here is April 27th almanac.

No severe weather is expected for today either, but that hasn’t always been the case on this date. Back in 1971, many areas of central Indiana experienced 2″ diameter hail, mainly in Terre Haute and Cloverdale.

