2023 stated with a January thaw. Indianapolis had 28 days with above average temperatures and the month ended with only 4.1” of snow.

The mild trend continued through February peaking with a high of 71°on the 22nd. Our first severe storms of the year spawned two EF1 tornadoes in Hancock County on the 27th. Only a trace of snow fell during the month.

The mild trend ended in March. After a record high of 76° on the first, 16 days with measurable rainfall kept temperatures cool. On March 18th, .2” of snow fell bringing our seasonal total to 14.9”, 10” below average.

March ended like a ferocious lion on the 31st when 10 tornadoes touched down in just an hour and 12 minutes. 23 tornadoes struck the state that day for the 5th largest tornado outbreak in state history. There were six fatalities, mainly in Johnson and Sullivan counties.

April was the first of three consecutive months with below average precipitation. Three dry months that would lead to drought spreading across the state.

May averages five tornadoes, but only one weak land spout tornado touched down west of Flora on the 8th.

It was a bright, sunny day with a high of 82° for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on the 28th.

The worst wildfire season in Canadian history burned millions of acres of forests. The blazes, covering an area larger than the state of Indiana, created toxic smoke that limited visibility and caused poor air quality. Smoke polluted the skies and caused problems not only across the Hoosier state, but over most of the northern half of the nation – all summer long.

June was hot and stormy with 4 days of 90° heat, one more than usual. The near lack of severe weather seen in both April and May, came to a halt on the 25th. A line of rotating supercell thunderstorms spawned four tornadoes. The duration of the four twisters was only 33 minutes, although the severe weather event lasted for several hours. Large hail was reported in 14 counties.

After three dry months, more than six inches of drought-busting rain fell in July.

August rainfall was again below the norm. From August 15th through September 26th Indianapolis had the longest dry spell in three years.

On September 5th the high temperature was 90°, for our 15th 90° day of the year.

October was another dry month and the drought that had plagued the region through the Spring and Summer continued into fall. However, our first snowfall of the season, a trace, fell on Halloween.

With less than an inch of rain, November was the driest month of the year.

Our extremely dry conditions led to 26 counties being under burn bans, a week before Thanksgiving.

December was a very mild month. We’ve had eleven days above 50 degrees and we tied the record high of 65 degrees on the 9th.

2023 had four months with above average precipitation and eight dry months. The year will end almost nine inches below average, so the drought will continue.

Despite the dryness, we had 54 tornadoes this year. Twice as many as usual.

What will 2024 bring? We’ll find out together. The weather authority team will do our best to keep you ahead of the storms. Chris Wright CBS4 News.