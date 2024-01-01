Recapping 2023

New Year’s Eve finally gave some measurable snow to Indianapolis. The airport officially got 0.1″ of snow, the second latest date for the first measurable snow to occur. It ended 288 days in between measurable snows. That’s the second-longest stretch on record. 2023 also ended as the fourth-warmest year on record in terms of average temperature and more!

On average, a year sees 29 days with highs at or below 32°. In 2023, Indy only had seven such days which is a new top record. The calendar year also saw 5.7″ of snow, which is the third-fewest on record.

Entering January 2024

Now that the new year is here, we’re in the coldest stretch on average starting this month. Not to mention that January on average sees nearly 9.0″ of snow as we gain 44 minutes of daylight. The opening days will be quiet and at or just above normal through Friday.

Turning cooler and more active?

Starting this weekend, a system will slide through the lower 48 and bring a mix of rain, snow and a mix to several spots. The latest trend is keeping that system just south but I do have a rain/snow mix in the forecast for Saturday. Confidence though is low, we will watch the track as it evolves throughout the week

Then another system by the January 9-11 timeframe is starting to get agreement among the longer range forecasts and ensembles. This will possibly come with much cooler air with it along with a wintry precipitation chance. Nothing is even close to being set in stone but we will get more details as we get closer.