INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. 

  • Record high temperature: 76° (1927) 
  • Record low temperature: 18° (1995) 
  • Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879) 
  • Record snowfall: 2.8” (2019) 

November 11, 2019 Snowfall 

On this day, rain gradually turned into snow during the evening hours. Generally, 2-4 inches of snow fell across central Indiana. 2.8” was recorded at the Indianapolis International Airport, breaking the previous record of 1.2” set back in 1995. 

