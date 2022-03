INDIANAPOLIS – Much like yesterday, today’s record high temperature will not be touched.

Record high: 77° (1992)

Record low: -5° (1943)

Record precipitation: 2.01″ (1953)

Record snowfall: 3.4″ (1912)

Back in 2016 & 2019, Indy picked up around an inch of snow!

Back in 1976, ping pong ball-sized hail fell in Bedford causing damage to automobiles!