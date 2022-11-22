INDIANA — It has been 30 years since 15 tornadoes destroyed dozen of buildings and damaged hundreds of homes estimated 12 million dollars in damage. On November 22, 1992, 15 tornadoes hit the state of Indiana during the afternoon. Fortunately, there were no fatalities from this outbreak. Only six injuries were reported on this day.

These tornadoes were spawned from a weather system that produced 94 tornadoes from Texas to North Carolina that weekend.

November 22, 1992 tornadoes

F1 in Pimento, Vigo County: A small tornado ripped the metal sheeting from several buildings, estimating $25,000 in damage. This tornado was on the ground for 0.1 miles.

F3 near Ellettsville, Monroe County: This tornado destroyed three homes, seven mobile homes, and three barns. Other structures were also damaged. This tornado was on the ground for nine minutes, 5.3 miles, and injured three people.

F3 near Morton, in both Putnam and Montgomery Counties: This tornado was on the ground for 25 minutes damaging numerous houses, barns, crops, and outbuildings. Damage costs totaled about $1.3 million. One injury was reported.

F3 near Martinsville, Morgan County: Property damage was estimated at around $1 million. This tornado was on the ground for 27 minutes and was 15 miles long, damaging several buildings.

F1 near Parkersburg, Montgomery County: A mobile home was damaged causing one injury. This tornado was on the ground for six minutes and was 2.5 miles long.

F3 in Indianapolis, Marion County: 200 homes were damaged or destroyed, downed 95 feet of power lines and numerous trees. This tornado was on the ground for 19 minutes and was nine miles long. Damage was estimated at $4 million.

F3 near Shelbyville, Shelby County: Several homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed. This tornado was on the ground for 22 minutes and was 10 miles long.

F2 near Lapel, Hamilton, and Madison Counties: Barns were damaged or destroyed. The top of a silo was blown off. This tornado was on the ground for five minutes and was two miles long.

F1 near Clarksville, Hamilton County: This tornado downed trees and power lines, was on the ground for about a minute and was one mile long.

F2 near Waynesburg, Decatur County: This tornado damaged several buildings and caused $450,000 in damage. It was on the ground for about nine minutes and was 4.2 miles long.

F2 near Morristown, Shelby, Hancock, and Rush Counties: On the ground for 15 minutes with a path length of 7.5 miles, this tornado damaged homes and barns.

F1 north of Anderson, Madison County: This tornado ripped a roof off a storage building and was on the ground for about a minute with a path length of 0.2 miles.

F1 in Jay County: A tornado briefly touched down causing $25,000 in damage.