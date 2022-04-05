INDIANAPOLIS – April is usually a busy severe weather month across the U.S. Well, April was a busy severe weather month just 5 years ago here in Indiana.

April 5 Daviess County tornado

A low-pressure system brought damaging winds and hail to central Indiana as well as one tornado.

Local storm reports for April 5, 2017. Courtesy: NWS Indy

An EF-1 tornado touched down shortly after 6 p.m. on April 5, 2017. This touched down east of the city of Washington, near Cannelburg in Daviess County, Indiana, just northeast of Evansville. Peak wind gusts topped off at 100 mph. This tornado was on the ground for 1.3 miles and was about 90 yards wide.

The path length of the Daviess County tornado. Courtesy: NWS Indy

No injuries or fatalities were reported but this tornado did cause roof damage to a home, destroyed two barns, two outbuildings, a silo, and snapped wooden power poles.

April 10 severe thunderstorms

A few rounds of showers and storms moved across Indiana on April 10 as a cold front moved into the area. Golf ball-sized hail fell across parts of the state along with heavy rain.

Local storm reports for April 10, 2017; Courtesy: NWS Indy

Rainfall totals for April 10, 2017; Courtesy: NWS Indy

April 20 Decatur County tornado

Thunderstorms impacted Indiana during the afternoon of April 20, 2017. Many storms produced gusty winds and hail up to the size of nickels. One storm produced a tornado.

Local storm reports for April 20, 2017. Courtesy: NWS Indy

An EF-1 tornado touched down around 7:35 p.m. about 2 miles northeast of Millhousen in southern Decatur County. Peak winds gusted around 95 mph. This storm was on the ground for 2.8 miles and was about 40 yards wide.

Decatur County tornado path; Courtesy: NWS Indy

This tornado caused damage to a few farm outbuildings, destroying one of them.

April 26 severe thunderstorms

Storms developed during the afternoon hours and brought hail and damaging winds to parts of central Indiana.

Local storm reports for April 26, 2017. Courtesy: NWS Indy

April 28-30

A front and area of low-pressure stalled over the Ohio Valley from April 28-30. This brought severe weather and heavy rain; some areas picked up over 5″ of rainfall.

Rainfall totals for a 3 day period from April 28-30, 2017. Courtesy: NWS Indy