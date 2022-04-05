INDIANAPOLIS – April is usually a busy severe weather month across the U.S. Well, April was a busy severe weather month just 5 years ago here in Indiana.
April 5 Daviess County tornado
A low-pressure system brought damaging winds and hail to central Indiana as well as one tornado.
An EF-1 tornado touched down shortly after 6 p.m. on April 5, 2017. This touched down east of the city of Washington, near Cannelburg in Daviess County, Indiana, just northeast of Evansville. Peak wind gusts topped off at 100 mph. This tornado was on the ground for 1.3 miles and was about 90 yards wide.
No injuries or fatalities were reported but this tornado did cause roof damage to a home, destroyed two barns, two outbuildings, a silo, and snapped wooden power poles.
April 10 severe thunderstorms
A few rounds of showers and storms moved across Indiana on April 10 as a cold front moved into the area. Golf ball-sized hail fell across parts of the state along with heavy rain.
April 20 Decatur County tornado
Thunderstorms impacted Indiana during the afternoon of April 20, 2017. Many storms produced gusty winds and hail up to the size of nickels. One storm produced a tornado.
An EF-1 tornado touched down around 7:35 p.m. about 2 miles northeast of Millhousen in southern Decatur County. Peak winds gusted around 95 mph. This storm was on the ground for 2.8 miles and was about 40 yards wide.
This tornado caused damage to a few farm outbuildings, destroying one of them.
April 26 severe thunderstorms
Storms developed during the afternoon hours and brought hail and damaging winds to parts of central Indiana.
April 28-30
A front and area of low-pressure stalled over the Ohio Valley from April 28-30. This brought severe weather and heavy rain; some areas picked up over 5″ of rainfall.