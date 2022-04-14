The heavy storm Wednesday produced several reports of damage from straight-line wind gusts. A brief tornado was reported in Decatur county and late Wednesday was confirmed

5TH TORNADO OF THE YEAR

National Weather Service meteorologists conducted a survey of damage in southeast Indiana Wednesday and determined that damage was consistent with that of a weak tornado three miles west of Millhousen in Decatur county. Peak winds were 84mph with a tornado that briefly spun up only lasting about two minutes. It was determined the tornado started at 8:26pm and tracked .11 miles with a width of twenty-five yards.

The previous tornadoes this year are

Sunday March 6th 2:05 am Cass Co – EF0

Monday March 7th 4:09 am – Ripley CO EF0

Friday March 18th 8:06 pm Washington Co EF1

Wednesday March 30th 7:59 pm Vandenburgh CO EF1