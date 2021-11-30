60s looking more likely later this week, a few showers Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning at about 10 degrees WARMER than Monday morning! We will continue our warming trend into Thursday! Temperatures today will top off close to 50 degrees with a few clouds around.





Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 30s with increasing clouds ahead of shower chances on Wednesday.





Wednesday will be, again, a little bit warmer with temperatures topping off in the lower 50s and widely scattered showers. We are not looking at a washout day but keep the umbrella handy. Generally, less than a tenth of an inch is likely. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s.

Thursday will be the nicest and warmest day of the week with temperatures in the lower 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s.

Friday into the weekend will feature a few sprinkles but mostly dry and cooler with temperatures back in the 40s by Saturday.