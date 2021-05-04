70-degree days to be hard to come by, cool spell to take hold

WHAT GOES UP

Tuesday marked the day that the afternoon temperature on average, will reach 70-degrees. From this date forward through October 6th the average high will be 70° or higher. Problem is, the current weather pattern isn’t playing along.

At the half-way point of spring 2021, nearly two out of three days had averaged above normal and we had posted 9, 70-degree days – the most in a spring to-date since 2017. The recent cold snap in late April took a toll on spring 2021’s average temperature and now we have evened out at nearly a 50-50 split in days above versus days below.

MUST COME DOWN

Entering May with back to back 70-degree days the pattern has taken a turn. Cloudy and damp weather has restricted temperatures to the upper 50s late Tuesday afternoon and looking ahead we feel that a 70° day may be very hard to come by. Each of the next seven days will average 7° to 14° below normal during the afternoon hours and there is a potential for a few early morning frosts into early next week.

Cloud cover and rainfall will be the most impactful on the afternoon temperatures really hampering highs this weekend. Mother’s day weekend will struggle to reach 60-degrees Saturday and Sunday. That outlook is still a work in progress, we will fine tune that forecast through the week.