7th consecutive day of 80° warmth; Remnants of Cristobal brings severe threat!

Clear skies and more sunshine on the way today, as temperatures near 90° in downtown this afternoon! So far, this stretch of weather has been incredible with early June running now 5° above average. With the ample sunshine today, plus low dew points (less haze), our UV index will be running at an 11, meaning a sunburn could occur in less than 10 minutes between 10am and 4pm.

Tomorrow, clouds will begin to increase by mid-morning, as remnants of Cristobal moves toward the Ohio Valley. By the afternoon, scattered storms will begin to spin-up and march across the state. The threat for isolated tornadoes will be in play, due to low-level wind shear. In this type of environment, if tornadoes form, they will be weak but could certainly bring damage. Look for more updates on this before tomorrow morning.

Cooler air will follow by Wednesday and take us through the remainder of the weekend, with another dry stretch taking hold…