80-degree stretch underway; humidity climbs next week

It was a pleasant start to the weekend! Temperatures fell into the lower 60s early in the day with clear skies. It was comfortable too as dew points fell below the 60° mark. The humidity levels will stay in check for today and we will likely see a “dry heat” this afternoon as highs peak into the upper 80s!

The weather is ideal to visit a pool with high pressure settling over Kentucky and Tennessee. The high pressure will keep skies mostly sunny through the afternoon and clear overnight.

The Indianapolis Indians have a game starting at 7:05 PM against the Columbus Clippers. Downtown will remain dry as temperatures drop into the upper 70s by the end of the game. Lows will fall back into the mid-60s tonight.

Rain chances climb by Sunday afternoon as humidity levels begin to creep back up. Sunday will not be complete washout, but spotty storms will begin to develop after the lunch hour. Severe weather is not anticipated. However, you may find yourself under an isolated heavy downpour at times. Highs will rise into the mid-80s Sunday afternoon due to the additional cloud cover.

Storm chances live over the next several days. The stormy, humid weather pattern will remain in place through the workweek with highs in the lower 80s.