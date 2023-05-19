Off to a dry and wonderful start this Friday morning, as temperatures remain cool and skies remain clear. Expect another great sunrise and quiet start out-the-door, with temperatures in the middle to lower 50s, for the a.m. rush hour.

This afternoon, expect sunshine mixed with clouds, as temperatures warm quickly on southwest winds at 10-15 mph, while dew points slowly climb bringing a slight bump in humidity or mugginess.

By late afternoon scattered showers and storms will begin to advance into central Indiana, as a cold front pushes across the state. This will likely hamper various outdoor activities including the Indians game at Victory Field. Severe threat is very low with lightning and a gustier storm possible through 11pm. Showers will linger into the overnight with up 1/4″ of rainfall in spots.

The weekend looks great under a cooler flow on Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine, as highs return to near 70° by late afternoon. Sunday looks incredible with a chilly start, bright sunshine and seasonal temperatures by early evening.

A big stretch of dry weather gets underway this weekend too and could take us well into next week, along with a warming trend that will likely bring the warmest air of the season so far!