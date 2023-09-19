A seasonable Tuesday is now behind us, as Indianapolis reached 77° for a high temperature. That’s right on cue for the normal high, which today dropped to 77°. Winds have also shifted to now come out of the south. Now that we have a different airmass in here, that wind shift will aid in getting the warmer temperatures into Central Indiana starting Wednesday.

Starting Wednesday, the current forecast calls for at least six consecutive days with highs of 80° or higher. We’ll feel more like early-to-mid August rather than mid-to-late September around Central Indiana with these highs. Thanks to dominant High Pressure, our skies will be mostly sunny during this stretch, too! If you haven’t closed your pool yet for the season, keep it open at least through the weekend as the weather will be perfect to spend outside.

Low temperatures will be much comfier and milder, too. After tonight, overnight lows will be hovering around the 60° mark through the weekend. We’ve had 97 days with highs of 80°+ this year, which is right on par with the average. We’ll add a few more in the days ahead. Unfortunately, it comes without any big rain chances. This continues our dry stretch that now stands at 35 days.

September has been a dry one with only 0.17″ of rain under our belt for the month. The deficit for the month and the year will also continue.

The first day of Fall won’t feel like it as the 80s will be around through the weekend. Our next front looks to bring possible showers on Sunday and Monday. However, those chances are very low and not guaranteed right now.