INDIANAPOLIS – While the warmest weather of the year is behind us, the next several weeks are more than capable of occasional bursts of heat. From this date through the end of the year, Indianapolis averages four days at or above 90 degrees. We’re likely to cover 1/4 of that average with hot weather arriving tomorrow.

Sizzlin’ Sunday

Thanks to the drier overall air mass, lows will still reach the upper 60s to start off Sunday. It will be another day that begins with with an abundance of sun before puffy cumulus clouds speckle the afternoon sky. Temperatures will rise quickly throughout the day with highs reaching the low 90s across most of Central Indiana and areas south. It continues to remain comfortable through the evening with overnight lows in the 70s though the air may begin to feel a bit more humid.

Mild weather comes back

Temperatures will remain on the higher end on Monday and humidity will be higher too. This will not be long lived however, as scattered downpours & storms develop through the afternoon. This may keep highs in the mid 80s for most, but is dependent on exactly when rain begins to fall. A strong storm is possible, but severe weather appears unlikely.

A lingering shower cannot be ruled out through Tuesday morning, but improvement will largely begin by then. A mostly sunny afternoon will emerge with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dry and comfortable weather will return once again, and will be here to stay!