90 degree heat is back; tropical feel returns tomorrow

Skies are clear again this morning, as temperatures will begin in the middle 60s for most out the door. Bright sunshine will hold through the entire day and due to recent drought-like conditions (dry soil), 90s will be likely for many of us this afternoon. Winds will freshen a touch this afternoon with day time heating but will bring little relief to the heat for the state.

Today will mark the 10th straight day without any measurable rainfall for downtown Indianapolis!

Expect a clear and quiet evening ahead…

More heat tomorrow, along with a rise in dew points will make for a more uncomfortable day (Colts opening day for training at Grand Park!) Some cloud development will help temper the heat a touch but not much. A limited shower chance (10%) will be possible through the late afternoon, while highs reach up to 93° for the city.

A cold front will arrive on Thursday! The combination of the front, higher dew points and intense heat should help prompt storms by the afternoon and into the evening. Given the atmospheric state, storms could be quite healthy with heavier downpours, lightning and strong gusts. Much needed rain and storms will need to be monitored…more on this tomorrow, as storms get closer to the state.

Cooler flow returns on Friday (opening day of the Indiana State Fair) and into the weekend with our next chance of rain by Sunday afternoon and into the evening.