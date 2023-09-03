It was a warm and humid Saturday across the region as highs reached the upper 80s. Shelbyville was one spot that climbed to 90-degrees! The weather today is going to be a touch warmer, and more locations will have a better shot at seeing 90-degrees, including Indianapolis. If Indy makes it to the 90-degree mark this afternoon, it will be 14th time of the season.

The weather will stay dry again and skies are going to remain mostly clear. Prepare for the humidity too as dew points exceed 70° at times today! Heat indices or “feels-like” temperatures are going to peak into the mid-90s.

High pressure is in control today and through Labor Day, which will keep the area dry. Highs are going to rebound into the upper 80s and lower 90s tomorrow as cloud cover increases.

We have been lacking rainfall over the past couple of weeks, and it has brought abnormally dry conditions back to parts of the state. Rain chances will finally return by Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday as a storm system travels over the Great Lakes.

A cold front is going to track over the state midweek and allow temperatures to fall back near-average levels again. Dew points will drop too, which will make it feel much more comfortable by next weekend!