90° heat is back while storms threaten the overnight!

Hazy sunshine and heat are back today, while winds turn in from the south. Dew points are climbing and a run at 90° heat this afternoon looks likely, marking our 12th 90-degree day of 2020.

Storm chances ramp up across the Ohio Valley late tonight and into the overnight hours between 10pm through 4am. For now, it appears gusty storms with some downpours and lightning will be watched through 7am Thursday morning. The greatest threat for severe storms will likely reside in Central Illinois and the St. Louis area for late this afternoon and evening. Primary threat of wind damage and large hail looks likely at this time.

Tropical heat and daily storm chances will remain through the weekend and beyond. Much like last week, these storms could become severe gusts, hail and heavy, blinding downpours too!