Clear skies and warm to begin our Friday morning, as temperatures hover in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect another bright and sunny afternoon on the way, as temperatures surge back into the lower 90s. Today will mark our 16th 90-plus day for Indianapolis! Our summer averages 19 days of this type of heat per year…we will likely surpass that this summer with August still to get through.

There is a storm chance overnight tonight, especially in our northern counties through early tomorrow morning. Some stronger storms could be in the mix with isolated wind damage and heavier downpours. This will likely by confined to the northern 1/3rd of the state but certainly clip some of our viewing area.

Additional 90° heat will continue on Saturday by the afternoon, as dry time builds back in statewide. A cold front will enter the state on Sunday and should help to create spotty storms by the afternoon and into the evening. This will bring a shift in our current weather pattern heading into next week! Rain chances rise and slightly cooler air will return. A break in the heat will be welcomed news…