Skies are clear and no fog issues out-the-door, while temperatures run mild to open the morning! Plenty of sunshine and a southwesterly flow will mark the warmest day for September, as 90s return for our last full day of summer. Winds will turn breezy through the day, as clouds start to develop vertically ahead of the cold front.

Storm chances could arrive by early afternoon for parts of Indiana but the greater threat will likely not arrive until the evening rush hour locally. Some storms could be healthy with gusty, damaging winds and embedded hail within taller storms. The larger threat remains in eastern Indiana and throughout Ohio. We will track as needed!

Storms ending late evening with cooler air rushing in overnight and through the day on Thursday. Under a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs tomorrow will struggle to reach 70° in most locations, on breezy, northwest winds. The Autumnal Equinox arrives at 9:04 p.m. tomorrow.

Friday morning could be the coldest start since May 2nd (43°), as my forecast low is 46°! The cool flow will remain for Friday before a brief but milder flow returns on Saturday afternoon after a few early shower chances…