Clear skies remain and expect a milder start out-the-door, as temperatures hover in the 60s. Bright sunshine will rule the day and hotter conditions are anticipated for the afternoon, as highs reach 90° in many locations. Today will mark our 7th 90-plus degree day for the month, we average 19 during the summer months! Along with the heat, dew points are climbing, which will make for a stickier day across the state.

More heat and humidity will be a factor on Friday, as highs likely reach the lower 90s. There is a weak storm chance for the afternoon with an approaching front. This added lift should add in a few, limited storms by late afternoon and into the early evening.

The holiday weekend forecast is now coming more inline with various, trusted weather models. It appears that Saturday’s rain chances should be confined to the earlier hours then dropping south for the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will top off in the middle 80s.

Sunday and Monday’s (fourth of July) rain/storm chances will remain limited and driven by daytime heating, as temperatures reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. These chances look scattered in nature and could produce a heavier downpour but not a wash out. This will likely impact some outdoor activities but not all day events.