90s begin today, stick around for much of this week, heat index values in the triple digits

We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, still warm and humid. As we go through the day, temperatures will top off in the lower 90s, the first of many days in the 90s.

Sunday, temperatures will top off in the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the low 90s as well. We will have a few clouds around and can’t rule out a stray shower or two. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s.

Monday will start our stretch of hot and humid conditions with feel-like temperatures near the triple digits. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Feel-like temperatures will top off in the upper 90s and lower triple digits. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Tuesday will again be hot and humid with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Feel-like temperatures again will be in the triple digits. There is a chance of widely scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70s.





As we head into the middle of next week, temperatures will top off close to 90°. Rain chances continue but the big story will be the heat. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values back close to 100°. Wednesday has the potential to be the hottest day with have seen since May 2018.