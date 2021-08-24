90s continue into the weekend, scattered storms possible into Friday

To no surprise, it was a hot and humid day with temperatures topping off in the middle 90s. Feel-like temperatures climbed into the lower triple digits for most of us in Central Indiana. The rest of this week looks the same, hot and humid with temperatures in the 90s.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s under mostly starry skies staying warm and humid.

Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the middle 90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower triple digits again. Scattered storms are possible. A heat advisory has been issued for Wednesday afternoon from 2 pm to 8 pm. Stay hydrated and cool if you can and don’t forget about your pets! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70s.

Thursday will be hot and humid again with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with scattered storms possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Friday will be, to no surprise, hot and humid again with temperatures in the lower 90s. Scattered storms are possible too. We really need the rain too, we are running over 2 inches below where we should be for the month of August.

This weekend will be hot with temperatures in the 90s on both days. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out Sunday.

