Skies are clear and temperatures comfortable to open a new workweek! More sunshine on the way today, as a slight bump in higher dew points will make it a stickier day around the state by the afternoon. Some help from the wind will aid in alleviating the heat today, as winds kick up to 12-17 (some higher gusts) mph from the southwest. Highs expected to reach 90° or hotter in spots, marking our 13th 90-plus degree day this summer.

This evening, storms will be gathering from Illinois and dropping southeast into parts of our area. The timing remains tricky, at this point, nothing looks threatening until after 7 p.m. for our north central counties and possibly reaching Indianapolis around 11 p.m. Look for updates on timing later today! Main storm threat appears to be isolated, wind damage, some hail, and lightning. Tornado threat looks quite low, as sheering will be lacking.

Tuesday brings more dry weather, sunshine, and warmth before another cold front drops in Wednesday! This will bring a slightly cooler shift midweek and plenty of dry time. If you do not receive rainfall tonight, you could be waiting for some time, as another dry stretch builds back in…as you can see below!