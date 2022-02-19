Temperatures fell into the teens leading into Saturday morning and highs have remained in the mid 20s despite an abundance of sun. A high pressure system to our west has funneled Canadian air into the Midwest, but has begun to move overhead. As this occurs, temperatures will fall back into the teens amongst calm conditions overnight. Luckily, these may be the coldest readings for nearly a week!

Sunday will live up to its name with an abundance of sunshine once again. It will help us warm quickly out of the teens at the top of the morning. The rest of the day will be fueled by a strong southerly flow initiated by the high pressure system moving east. Our day may warm as much as 25 degrees in the morning alone with another 10 or so degrees in the afternoon. Highs should eventually end up in the low 50s! It will be an excellent afternoon to spend outdoors if you can tolerate the wind! Even overnight, lows will remain mild in the 40s.

Monday will be similar weather-wise with windy conditions bringing in more warmth. It will be mostly sunny at the start of the day, but clouds will take over before its over. Despite this, highs should end up reaching about 60 degrees! We will be tracking showers as we head later into the evening with a Gulf low beginning moisture into the region. Temps on Tuesday should reach the 60s at some point once again, but will rapidly fall as a cold front passes through later in the day. After the front moves through, we will return back to colder than average weather.