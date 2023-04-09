Happy Easter! It is a chilly morning as spots around the state fell into the mid-30s. Despite the cool start, temperatures will warm up quickly due to the strong sunshine today. You can expect comfortable highs in the mid to upper 60s across central Indiana!

This year’s Easter is going to be considerably warmer compared to last year’s holiday. In 2022, Indianapolis had a high of 51°. The warmest Easter on record in Indianapolis was 86° set back in 1941. The year prior to that very warm Easter Sunday, Indianapolis had the coldest start with a morning low at 15°.

A dry weather pattern is underway with plenty of sunshine this upcoming week. Temperatures will gradually rise through the week and stay above seasonal levels into next weekend. Highs will return to the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday and may even rise near 80° again at the end of the week. Right now, there are limited shower chances on Friday with a chance for storms returning by Saturday.