It was a mild morning across central Indiana with temperatures in the 60s. To the north where there were mostly clear skies, temperatures fell to the lower 60s. There were still a few scattered clouds lingering overnight to the south, which kept temperatures slightly warmer.

Skies are clearing areawide as a high pressure feature builds into the Midwest. You can expect a seasonal, summer day with humid conditions this afternoon. Highs will peak into the mid-80s. The UV index is high again with sunburn time occurring within 20 minutes without sunscreen!

The clear skies tonight and light northerly breeze will allow for temperatures to fall into the 50s and lower 60s overnight. We have a 60° low temperature set for Indianapolis. However, it will be cooler for outlying communities, especially north/northeast of downtown. It will feel more refreshing, less humid too as temperatures drop into the mid-50s.

We will see a break from high humidity levels and thunderstorms early in the workweek. Dew points and temperatures will climb again midweek as winds shift out of the south/southwest. There is only an isolated storm chance on Wednesday. The shower coverage is going to rise by Thursday and Friday this week.