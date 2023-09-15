The winning pattern continued on Friday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s across Central Indiana! Thanks to a dominant area of high pressure, our skies once again remained nearly cloud-free. However, that area of high pressure will continue sliding east and behind it will come a cold front that will briefly cool us down further and give us a rain chance.

Tonight and early Saturday will once again get a bit chilly with lows into the 40s for many hometowns. This is what we’ve been dealing with for most of the week and it’s a bit ahead of schedule. Normally we see lows in the 40s in October. Luckily as we change weather patterns, our highs and lows will get warmer.

Overnight/Early Saturday Lows

Saturday will start off sunny but clouds will be on the rise throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs will approach the upper-70s with a few spots potentially hitting 80°. Saturday should also be rain-free with the precipitation chances coming overnight. The rain will continue on a scattered basis through the day on Sunday but severe weather is not expected. A few embedded rumbles of thunder is possible but the rain will be more of a nuisance if anything.

Any rainfall we will take because we’re 1.43 inches below normal for rainfall this month. Also, several portions of Central Indiana are in the “Abnormally Dry” category on the drought monitor. Don’t expect this rainmaker to be a big one at all.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the next week, with highs hovering around 70°. Starting Monday, we’ll get rid of the cooler, northwest flow and the warmer air will start to usher in. Winds will shift to come out of the south-southwest and the warming trend will begin. 80s start Tuesday and will continue through the workweek next week. The warmer-than-normal trend looks to stick around through the end of September, too.

Cooler than normal Sunday Peak of the warmth comes Wednesday/Thursday