A brand new batch of arctic air heads straight for Indiana this week

Another round of light now fell across Central Indiana today with 0.1″ being measured in the city. This meager amount brings our season total to a wimpy 1.2″. Nearly a half inch of that snow fell this weekend as well. Looking ahead to middle of the week, there is only one type of winter weather that is coming our way. That weather? COLD!

Another 0.1" of snow this morning brings Indy to 1.2" on the season. This is just 8% of our 14.3" average to date.



Just for fun (I hope…) we would finish the season at 2.1" at this pace. It would be our least snowy winter on record. — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) January 24, 2022

Temperatures drop in a hurry tonight with a cold front pulling through the state. We will fall from the upper 30s, where we peaked today, all the way into the mid teens by daybreak. It will be breezy early on, which will make for uncomfortable feels-like temperatures around zero and perhaps even a few degrees colder too! The one redeeming factor is that the colder Canadian air is also dry, so a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day will ensue. Still, high temperatures will not get out of the low 20s across much of Central Indiana.

Even colder weather will take over on Wednesday morning. An arctic high pressure system will park itself in close proximity to our west. With clear skies, we will radiate heat efficiently at night and low temps will come within a couple degrees of zero downtown. Feels like temps may even drop to our lower than 10 below zero! Bundle up out there!!! Luckily, the sun will remain out during the day once again.

As for the rest of your week… Cold weather will hang on with little to no snowfall once again.