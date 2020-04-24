A break from showers for now; more rain looms in the weekend forecast

It was a damp and cloudy Thursday around the state as a storm system traveled over the Mid-South. We mostly dealt with steady showers with more than a half inch of rain falling at the Indianapolis Airport. Lighter totals were measured in northern Indiana while the highest rain totals fell near Bloomington. Bloomington received 0.79″ of rain within a 24-hour period with one weather station near Lake Monroe reporting 0.86″.

Even with the additional rainfall on Thursday, totals are still trending below average. Since April 1, Indy has had 1.18″ of rain with a deficit of 1.68″ to-date for the month.

The widespread showers have moved out of central Indiana this Friday morning, but skies remain mostly cloudy and there are areas of patchy fog that have developed overnight. The visibility may drop near a quarter mile at times during the predawn hours, so you will want to use caution if you are on the roads this morning. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and lower 50s around the area.

Highs today will improve as the temperature climbs near a more seasonal level. The average high for April 24 in Indianapolis is 66° and today we have a forecast high of 65°. Mainly dry weather is expected, but clouds will still be around throughout the day.

Saturday is going to start dry and mild. However, rain chances will quickly rise as another system travels over Kentucky and Tennessee. Rain showers will begin to fill into the area Saturday afternoon as highs slowly rise in the upper 50s. The rain will continue to fall Saturday night and begin to depart on early Sunday morning. The heaviest totals are going to likely fall in our southernmost counties with the lightest totals falling north of Indianapolis. Some locations in southern Indiana could receive an additional 1.50″ by midday Sunday!