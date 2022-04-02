It has been a wet lead up to the month of April – a stretch that has seen 10 out of the last 12 days (including Saturday) feature rainy conditions. Temperatures have been cooler than average as well with only 2 of the last 9 (again, including Saturday) providing an above average high. As showers begin to exit this evening we’ll get to enjoy a pulse of drier air. Changes that include more sun are on the way.

We’ll wake up to a mix of sun & clouds across Indiana on Sunday morning. Northeast portions of the state may take until the early afternoon to clear out, whereas the Central & Southwest areas may be mostly sunny by the mid morning. Temperatures will be held in check by a northwest wind, but the sun will help us warm up regardless. Highs will go from around freezing back into the mid 50s. We should stay dry through the evening too, although rain showers will not take long to reenter the forecast.

The start of the new week will bring showers as a clipper system passes to the north. A period of rain in the morning will kick off Monday, though little clearing will occur even after the rain is out. Luckily, Monday will still be reasonably mild with a high around 60. Tuesday will be another mostly cloudy day with a few showers in the afternoon across Central & Southern Indiana. The Indianapolis Indians have their home opener on this day, and if the rain it light enough, things should still go according to schedule! Dress warmer however, as highs will still remain in the upper 50s. We’ll continue to deal with rain chances through the remainder of the work week as this gray pattern remains persistent.