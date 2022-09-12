INDIANAPOLIS – The warmest weather of the month may be ahead this week, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at temperatures today. Indianapolis stayed in the upper 60s, good for the city’s coldest day since last May. Much of this was due to cloud cover, another aspect that is expected to change in the very near future.

Low pressure exits stage east

Cooler weather across the state today is due to a pesky upper-level low positioned right over the state. This has welled up a sizable amount of cool air and cloud cover has largely prevented any modification from the sun. Clouds will stick around overnight however, and that will actually keep us from cooling any further than the low & mid 50s.

Tuesday morning will start off with more clouds, but the sun will break through at times too. As the low pressure system drifts east, we’ll continue to see more sun. By the evening, we should be enjoying a mostly clear sky! This will allow temps to rebound a bit, reaching the low to mid 70s.

Heating up later in the week

Wednesday will be the first of many sunny days. Dry air will be firmly in place across the state and this will keep our sky mostly sunny at worst through Friday. Temperatures will increase incrementally through the middle and late work week with temps climbing into the upper 80s as soon as Saturday! While highs reach above average, low temps may remain fairly seasonable. Dry air allows the diurnal range (difference between low & high temps) to increase, which explains this wide range.

The warmth will not stop over the weekend though. The overall pattern will support highs near 90 through the start of next week too. Though we only average one more day in the 90s from this date forward, the odds appear stacked in favor of multiple days above the mark before the end of the month.