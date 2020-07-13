A brief break before new surge in heat and humidity.

NICE START

What a refreshing change, this was the coolest morning in nearly three weeks early Monday morning. Zionsville dipped to 56-degrees with several other outlying areas in the 50s to start the day. Thank the the lowered humidity that is still in place and plan on another very comfortable night ahead.

WARM SUMMER SO FAR

Checking in on summer 2020 as we near the mid-way point of ‘meteorological’ summer and this year is running warm. 67% of the days have been ABOVE normal since June 1st. Summer 2020 is currently running 4° warmer to-date than last year. Summer 2020 currently ranks 21st warmest on record.

NEW HEAT WAVE ON THE WAY

90-degree days to return soon. To-date 11 days in Indianapolis have topped 90°. The average is 6 days & we are ahead of 2019’s 8. 2012 had 28 days by the 13th of July. The core of heat or ‘Hot Dome’ will not break and may not for several more weeks but from time to time it will oscillate or wobble from east to west allowing for brief breaks in the the heat. The news surge will include a rise in humidity starting Wednesday and a new string of 90-degree days that may last into early next week. With the heat and humidity, the daily storm chances are to return as well.