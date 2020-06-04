A brief break from the humidity and rain chances coming

It’s another afternoon with warmth, high humidity and the chances for storms. Most of Thursday has been rain-free but the rain chances are on the rise. Not everyone gets wet but there will be widely scattered showers around again this evening.

Bigger changes will come with a cold front that drops south over Central Indiana Friday afternoon and evening. A few showers and storms will be possible but the coverage will still be rather minimal.

This cold front will usher drier, refreshing air in for the weekend as dew point temperatures take a drop. This will make way for a beautiful weekend.

We’re keeping our eyes on Cristobal that was downgraded to a Tropical Depression on Thursday. As this system pushes north across the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, it’s expected to intensify back to a Tropical storm as it crosses over warmer waters. The current trajectory brings this storms back on shore near Louisiana by early next week. It’s remnants from this system that could bring us showers and storms by mid-next week. Stay tuned!