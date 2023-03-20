We are kicking off the season of spring today at 5:24 PM and temperatures will finally climb near average levels late in the afternoon. After having a cold blast over the weekend, the weather will turn milder this week. However, the warmer conditions will bring a more active weather pattern with several opportunities for rainfall.

It may be a chilly morning with wind chills in the teens, but today is going to be the brightest day of the week! High pressure over the Ohio Valley will supply the area with full sunshine throughout the day. Highs will rise into the lower 50s.

Cloud cover will increase by Tuesday as our next storm system approaches central Indiana. There should be plenty of dry time ahead of the shower activity Tuesday evening. Temperatures are going to be slightly warm and rise into the mid to upper 50s.

The pattern becomes soggy by midweek and there will be storm chances in the mix. Despite the rain and rather cloudy skies, milder air will continue to surge into the state. The warmest day of the week falls on Thursday with highs in the mid-60s. Thursday is also when we have the best chances for thunderstorms in central Indiana.