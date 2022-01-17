A brisk day ahead; Tuesday, best of the week!

Early snow showers across southern half of the state are winding down! A light dusting in spots will make for a slow start well SOUTH of Indianapolis. Skies will be rather overcast through mid afternoon with some breaks, as winds increase from the northwest (13-20 mph). Expect a brisk day as highs reach the lower 30s.

Clouds break in spots tonight and another cold night ahead, as lows slip back into the lower 20’s.

Tuesday brings some brighter sky to the area, along with a south breeze! This will help boost our temperatures to the lower 40s. This will mark the warmest and best day of the week!

Another cold front presses across the state on Wednesday morning, bringing another wind shift and colder air to end the workweek! Highs, both days, on Thursday and Friday will only reach the middle to lower 20s, roughly 10-12° below seasonal highs. Snow remains elusive to the state with only a couple of weak chances for mainly flurries.