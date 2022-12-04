INDIANAPOLIS – 57% of Indiana remains at moderate drought status. Incoming rain may help make a dent in the drought this week.

Rain chances to start the week

As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.

Monday will be one of the drier days, but that does not necessarily correlate with more sun. Some peeks are possible through the day, but clouds will dominate, especially later on. As clouds increase late in the day isolated light showers will become possible. This will not play a big role in the day’s weather, but it may be a good idea to have a rain jacket handy. High temperatures will be near average in the low to mid 40s.

We’ll continue to warm as we head into Tuesday as a stationary front to our south crawls northward. A southeasterly wind will be enough to pull mild overnight lows in the upper 30s, back into the upper 40s. Tuesday appears to be one of the rainier days however, with showers at times throughout the day. Widespread precip in the range of 0.10-0.30″ is expected.

Wet weather remains in the forecast

Another mostly cloudy day is expected Wednesday with a slight chance for showers at either the beginning or end of the day. This is also expected to be our warmest day with a high in the low 50s. Thursday’s forecast is trickier as a storm system approaches the state. As of now, it seems highs may reach the low 50s earlier in the day before we cool off with a steady rain taking over. This may be our wettest day with over 0.50″ possible across the state.