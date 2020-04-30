A chilly close to April; A big warmup to kick-off May

It’s the last day of April but it’s feeling a lot more like March! The high temperature only reached 50-degrees in Indianapolis on Thursday. That high temperature happened very early in the morning. That makes this the coolest close to an April since 1956 (64 years) and the 5th coolest close on record. By the afternoon temperatures were only in the mid and upper 40s, which is about 20-degrees cooler than normal.

The chill doesn’t last long. After a cool start on Friday, some sunshine and a wind shift will help temperatures rebound into the mid 60s.

A strong southwesterly wind flow arrives by the weekend and temperatures will surge to the 70s. Back-to-back 70-degree days are in the forecast for the first time since last October.

While the weekend will be warm, it will come with rain and thunderstorm chances. However, most of the weekend will be dry as these hold off until Sunday afternoon/evening.