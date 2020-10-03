A chilly close to the weekend with much needed rain arriving

It’s been another cool October day with below average temperatures. Much of central Indiana only made it to the mid 60s Saturday afternoon when highs should be closer to 70°. With clouds, rain and a cold front moving through on Sunday we’ll be even cool during the afternoon tomorrow.

We’re still within a history dry stretch. Since central Indiana turned very dry starting back on August 19th, Indianapolis has only picked up 0.12″ of rain. That’s the driest on record for the dates (August 19th and October 3rd). In fact, there have been very few other times where Indianapolis has gone this long with seeing so little rain. The longest spell when .12″ of rain or less fell was 59 days in 1904. Indianapolis is now up to 46 days. With the rain deficit growing to (or exceeding) ~5″ since mid-August, there is a growing concern for the likelihood of drought conditions to expand across the area.

Rain chances are rising for the second half of the weekend but unfortunately, it’s not a whole lot. Maybe that’s good news for you if you have outdoor plans on Sunday. A few spotty showers will be around late Saturday evening as the moisture moving in takes a little time to overcome the dry air. Scattered light showers will slide through the state Sunday morning before quickly exiting during the afternoon. The day will by no means be a washout and overall rain totals will likely be at a quarter of an inch or less for many in central Indiana.

We turn dry again this coming week but milder air makes a return. 70° warmth return as early as Tuesday, making for some really nice days this coming week.