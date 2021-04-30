A chilly start to May before a nice weekend warmup

It was a beautiful afternoon as we close out this last day of April. We’ve had plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid 60s to low 70s. However, a cold front that moved through the state this afternoon, generated some strong, gusty winds and now is driving temperatures down. Peak wind gusts reached as high as 49 mph in Muncie this afternoon.

Winds have eased but are still channeling in chilly air from the north. That combined with clear skies, is allowing heat to escape from the surface very quickly tonight. Temperatures will drop to the 30s overnight and some patchy frost is possible.

While we’ll kick off the month of May with very chilly temperatures, a new warm front will pass Saturday afternoon, sending temperatures back to the 70s. The warmup will come on gusty winds though. Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph during the afternoon.

Clouds increase on Sunday but the day looks to stay quite dry. Temperatures will surge to 80°. Rain starts to build into the state late Sunday and sets us up for a soggy start to the new week.